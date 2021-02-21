Coleen Rooney And Rebekah Vardy’s WAGS Legal Battle Delayed Until 2022 Due To Backlogs.



COLEEN ROONEY AND REBEKAH VARDY’S ‘Wag War’ may not reach court until 2022 — meaning the saga dragging into its fourth year, sources say. Coleen, 34, and Becky, 39, are poised to hold one more round of peace talks but family and friends expect them to fail.

This means the case could stretch on into next year due to Covid-linked backlogs. A source said: “It’s looking more likely this will end up in court. But their legal teams have been warned about the massive backlog. The earliest they might be able to get to court is the winter but there’s a very good chance it could go into 2022. It’s a nightmare because no one really wants this to drag on and it is already costing a small fortune in legal fees. Coleen, in particular, just wants to move on.”

She added, “Coleen won’t apologise. She’s convinced she’s right about Becky leaking stories to the press and thinks she’s made a reasonable offer. She refuses to do another mediation meeting and is now preparing for court. But Becky’s determined to clear her name. She believes it has become a ridiculous spectacle”.

The “Wagatha Christie” dispute began in 2019 when Coleen claimed stories on her Instagram had been leaked. Becky, the wife of Leicester ace Jamie Vardy, denies it was her and is suing Derby manager Wayne Rooney’s wife Coleen.

On January 20, Coleen Rooney issued a make-or-break offer to Wagatha Christie rival Becky Vardy to avoid a High Court showdown. Her 11th-hour peace deal would have seen both making a substantial donation to charity.

