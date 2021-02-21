Car Stolen With Two Toddlers Still Inside

Car Stolen With Two Toddlers Still Inside
TEENS accused of kidnapping after car is stolen with two toddlers still inside

Two fifteen-year-old boys have been taken into custody and accused of theft and kidnapping after they stole a car from a driveway in Birmingham with two young children sitting in the back. The distraught father of the children, aged two and four, frantically alerted the police at around 5pm on Saturday, February 20 when he saw the car being driven off.

A large-scale search operation, including dog units and helicopters, was immediately launched to locate the Seat Leon, which was eventually spotted driving the wrong way down a dual carriageway. Armed police stopped the vehicle and the two teens fled the scene, but officers captured the pair some fifteen minutes later.

The two children were miraculously unharmed and returned safe and sound to their relieved parents.


Chief Inspector Lee Wiggan told MailOnline: “This type of incident is every parent’s worst nightmare.

‘Thankfully we were able to stop the car and reunite the family less than fifteen minutes after it was stolen.


“It’s a fantastic outcome to what was a very serious, urgent incident.

‘My thanks go to the officers involved as well as West Midlands Ambulance Service for their support.”

