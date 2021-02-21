Brexit hardly noticed on the Costa Blanca

THE effects of Brexit on Costa Blanca tourism have hardly been felt, experts claimed.

With anti-Covid measures restricting mobility and with most hotels and holiday accommodation closed, the sector is currently more concerned about de-escalation.

Only when this has been achieved can the industry can start to think about winning back British clients, sources said.

Quoted in the Spanish media Nuria Montes, secretary general of the Costa Blanca hoteliers’ association Hosbec, said Brexit was irrelevant at present.

“We have had no British tourists since last July when their government imposed obligatory quarantine on all those returning from abroad,” Montes said.

“Our priority now is returning to normality and if there are no obstacles to free movement, we should be able to recover them. They are loyal clients,” she added.

Pedro Javier Soliveres, president of the Alicante Province Promoters Association (Provia), agreed that members had not noticed Brexit, but described the military permits situation as “worrying.”

Although an obsolete formality, this permit is still required when house-buying in Torrevieja, Orihuela, Pilar de la Horada and San Miguel de Salinas.

“The British buy 800 properties annually and we do not know how this will work out,” Soliveres said.

