Manchester United Release Statement After Being Hit By COVID Outbreak Ahead Of Newcastle Game.

MANCHESTER UNITED have been hit by a COVID-19 outbreak, however, it is believed that their Premier League game against Newcastle today, Sunday, will still go ahead this afternoon as planned. It has emerged that up to three coaches working with the first team are affected, according to reports.



In a statement on the club’s official website, United confirmed that Nicky Butt and Mark Dempsey, who both work in first-team development, will join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the bench due to some of the coaching staff having to self isolate. They also confirmed that the game against Newcastle United at Old Trafford will kick off at 19:00 GMT.

A club statement read: ‘Nicky Butt and Mark Dempsey will join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the bench this evening due to some of the coaching staff having to isolate.’

