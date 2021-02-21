BORIS Wants To Construct A Roundabout Under The Isle Of Man Connecting Three Tunnels to Northern Ireland



Amid talks of a proposed 25-mile, £10bn, undersea tunnel dubbed ‘Boris’ Burrow,’ that would link Stranraer in Scotland and Larne in Northern Ireland, sources at The Times have claimed the Prime Minister’s latest scheme is to now have three tunnels instead of one.

Apparently, the new plan is for three tunnels to link-up at a roundabout underneath the Isle Of Man, but the source says one senior aide dismissed the idea as a ‘bats***’ scheme, claiming the idea exists ‘primarily in the mind of the PM’.

It is thought that Downing Street officials have been discussing the possibility of three tunnels, starting from Stranraer, Liverpool, and Heysham in Lancashire, which would meet at a roundabout, ‘Douglas Junction’, underneath the Isle of Man, before one tunnel stretched on to Larne.

A feasibility study has already been conducted by Sir Peter Hendy, the chairman of Network Rail, but the one sticking point is that the tunnel would have to cross Beaufort’s Dyke, where 1.5million tonnes of munitions were dumped after the Second World War.

The Prime Minister and Mr Hendy have apparently already met up to discuss his findings and his report is expected to be released within a matter of weeks, and while the source told The Times the idea was ‘bats***,’ another one said they continue to look at the plan, as the PM backs it so fervently that it ‘cannot die’.

The source added, “Just as Hitler moved around imaginary armies in the dying days of the Third Reich, so the No 10 policy unit is condemned to keep looking at this idea, which exists primarily in the mind of the PM”.

