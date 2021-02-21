Boris Johnson’s Announcement On Monday Set To Reveal ‘Roadmap Out Of Lockdown’

Boris Johnson’s Announcement On Monday Will Reveal The UK’s ‘Roadmap Out Of Lockdown’, According To Reports.

The Prime Minister is expected to lay out a four-step plan on Monday that will lead Britain out of the country’s 3rd national locking and back to normality. The PM will address the nation directly at 7 pm after first addressing MPs in the House of Commons at 3.30 pm.

-- Advertisement --



Schools are still expected to open from March 8 as planned but it is not yet known when social distancing restrictions will be lifted, or when shops, pubs and restaurants will reopen. The plan will aim to set out a pathway for the country, but Mr Johnson has consistently said that he will be guided by “data not dates”.

Pubs and restaurants are likely to be allowed to operate outdoors first, but the Government is yet to give a fixed date.

As pupils return to schools, the government is expected to allow two households – with a group of six people – to meet up outside from Easter. Gym-goers will reportedly not be allowed back until April, while plans to reopen the hospitality industry will remain “fluid”.

Boris Johnson’s bid to get all children back to school in two-weeks time received a boost today, Sunday, as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer backed the plan – and risked a furious row with teachers unions as they are fighting for a phased return to class on safety grounds and have called for teachers and school staff to jump the vaccine queue.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boris Johnson’s Announcement On Monday Reveals ‘Roadmap Out Of Lockdown’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.