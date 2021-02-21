Boris Johnson Scraps Regional Tier System For Good- Rule Of Six Returns March 29.

BORIS JOHNSON is expected to announce that families will be allowed to meet outdoors in groups of six or less by the end of next month. Regional tiers will be a thing of the past when Boris Johnson begins easing lockdown restrictions – with the focus turning to getting schools open nationwide and letting families meet up

The much-maligned tier system, which saw different parts of the country go through more or less severe coronavirus restrictions depending on local coronavirus infection rates, will play no part in the government’s plan as it starts to bring England out of lockdown.

It is understood that step one will see kids return to classrooms on March 8 and “ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely” prioritised. Three weeks later, on March 29, the “Rule of Six” will return to parks and private gardens — allowing six people from up to six different households to mix outdoors.

If just two households come together they can meet with no cap on their size- this means families will be meeting together in parks and gardens by Easter. But those desperate for a haircut have to wait at least seven weeks for salons to reopen.

It will be Mid-April before they are unlocked along with non-essential shops, while restaurants and pubs will be able to serve customers outdoors. MPs will be given the chance to vote on the regulations enabling the road map in the coming weeks.

