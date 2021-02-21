Better future for Santa Pola cats

SANTA POLA town hall and the Gatos Santa Pola association will work together on controlling the local cat colonies.

A two-year agreement between both parties will centre on the Trap, Neuter and Return system once Gatos Santa Pola have carried out a census of the town’s strays, explained Santa Pola’s Environment councillor Jorge Diez.

The town hall will also pass an animal protection bylaw, which as well as well as protecting animals from ill-treatment, will also provide Gatos Santa Pola volunteers and local residents with permits allowing them to look after the cat colonies.

Vets are also to be offered the opportunity of collaborating on the neutering scheme, Diez said.


