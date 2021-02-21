As many as 2 million travellers out of pocket due to pandemic

CONSUMER organisation WHICH has advised that as many as 2 million potential holidaymakers are still out of pocket due to the Covid-19 pandemic which saw many flights cancelled.

Last year the British Government was advising people not to travel but if they took that advice and the flights, they were booked on still took off then they will have problems in trying to obtain refunds.

Looking to the future, the group suggest that it would unwise to make any bookings until it becomes clear that travel will go ahead and suggests it would be prudent to choose package holidays which may be safer than flights only.

Very few of the airlines or tour operators have done themselves any favours by making speedy refunds and often look for excuses to delay payment as with huge losses, keeping funds as long as possible is a benefit to their financial liquidity.

