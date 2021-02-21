American Buyers Flock To Spain’s Costa del Sol

AMERICAN buyers continue to flock to Spain’s Costa del Sol despite the coronavirus pandemic

It seems that the golden beaches and almost year-long sunshine offered in Spain’s Costa del Sol are still working their magic on those with money to spend on property, as several municipalities in southern Spain continue to see an influx of new expats, particularly from the US.

Property developer Bright has reported that Americans are most drawn to the Golden Triangle of Marbella, Benahavís and Estepona, with Marbella alone seeing a 15 per cent increase in US buyers in 2020. The developer, who is currently involved in constructing the Vista Lago project, told SUR that his American clients are drawn to the Costa del Sol because of the availability of well-built and sustainable properties.

Juan José González, president of CIT Marbella, said: “There has always been interest in the American market, although it has not been a priority because of the distance between us.”

“But the Marbella brand is well-known in the USA, especially in the Miami area,” he added.

Overall, the Community of Andalucía had a “disastrous” year for tourism in 2020, which received only 13.3 million visitors, compared to the 32.5 million that arrived in 2019. However, the Minister for Tourism Juan Marin believes that things are set to improve in 2021.

He said: “The data that we received speak of an increase in reserves for the months of June, July and August. With this project we want to highlight the safety of the destination and reposition the Andalusia brand.”

