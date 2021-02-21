All UK Adults To Be Offered Covid Jab By July 31- Pledges Boris Johnson.

ALL ADULTS in the UK will be offered their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged. More than 17 million people have so far been given a jab since the UK’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout began in December 2020.

But Johnson has said he now wants the programme to “go further and faster”. The PM said the July target would allow vulnerable people to be protected “sooner” and would help to further ease lockdown rules across the country. The prime minister is expected to hold a final meeting today, Sunday, about how to ease England’s lockdown before he sets out the full “road map” on Monday, Feb. 22.

A speedy rollout of the vaccine to all vulnerable people is seen as critical to reducing the pandemic’s death toll and relieving pressure on the much-stressed NHS. The government’s previous target was to offer all adults the first dose by September.

The new plans mean that by April 15, all adults aged 50 and over, as well as younger people with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk, should have been offered a jab. However, the order of priority in which the under-50s will be offered jabs has yet to be outlined by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The Labour welcomed the vaccine targets being moved forward but called on the government to prioritise people based on their job. Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: “It’s perfectly reasonable for teachers, police officers and other key workers who haven’t been able to stay at home in the lockdown to ask when their turn will be.

“If the government aren’t going to prioritise by occupation in the next phase, they need to set out why.” At least 17.2 million people in the UK have received their first dose of a vaccine at one of the 1,500 vaccination sites across the country, and almost 600,000 have received their second dose.

The government has said it met its pledge of offering a vaccine to everyone in the top four priority groups – including those aged 70 and over, care home residents, healthcare workers and people required to shield – by February 15.

Care home residents will be able to be visited indoors by a single, named individual from 8 March as part of the Prime Minister’s roadmap to ease lockdown restrictions.

The scheme will allow a single visitor to hold hands indoors with their relative or contact in a care home, and make repeat visits under carefully designed conditions to keep residents, staff and visitors safe.

Every resident will have the opportunity to name one individual, who will be required to have a test beforehand, wear PPE during the visit and avoid close contact.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said, quote: “I know how important visiting a loved one is and I’m pleased we will soon be in a position for people to be carefully and safely reunited with loved ones who live in care homes. This is just the first step to getting back to where we want to be. We need to make sure we keep the infection rate down, to allow greater visiting in a step-by-step way in the future.”

