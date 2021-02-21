Alicante Registers Lowest Number of Infections Since December

ALICANTE province registers the lowest number of new Covid infections since December

The third wave of coronavirus seems to be firmly on the decline as the latest information released by the Generalitat Valenciana has revealed that the number of new Covid infections in Alicante on Sunday, February 21 is at the lowest it has been since the day after Christmas, December 26. In fact, between February and October last year, only five days had fewer new cases. The figures show that 253 new infections have been reported in the province, and while hospital numbers are slower to decline than new cases, the trend is still moving in the right direction.

The news bodes well as the president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, is expected to announce on Thursday, February 25, whether lockdown restrictions will be reduced on March 2. Currently, all non-essential retail is forced to close at 6pm, while bars, restaurants and leisure facilities have been under a total closure order since the middle of January. The president has indicated that if the numbers continue on their downward trend he is willing to relax the restrictions at the beginning of next month.

Throughout the Community, Valencia has registered the most new cases today, at 290, followed by Alicante at the previously noted 252, and lastly is Castellon, with 100 new infections.

