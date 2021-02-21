Alicante province is drying up

Only Almeria province is at greater risk of desertification than Alicante, an Environment Ministry report revealed,

The Ministry warned that 94,360 hectares of Alicante land are affected with another 89,989 hectares at serious risk, amounting to 40 per cent of Alicante province’s total area of 581,000 hectares.

Not only erosion but low rainfall, forest fires and rising temperatures are also to blame, the Ministry said.

