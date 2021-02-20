Written in stone

MACAEL hopes to obtain Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage status for the town’s marble-quarrying tradition.

The Diputacion provincial council, Almeria University, local schools, as well as groups and associations of all kinds immediately backed the scheme when the town hall recently announced its campaign.

The Unesco designation would mean international recognition as well as contributing to understanding and promoting quarrying as a cultural expression, the town hall said.

“But it will also have important repercussions on Macael’s image and its economy internationally,” municipal sources said.

