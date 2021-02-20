Written in stone

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Written in stone
MACAEL: Centuries of marble production Photo credit: Macael town hall

MACAEL hopes to obtain Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage status for the town’s marble-quarrying tradition.

The Diputacion provincial council, Almeria University, local schools, as well as groups and associations of all kinds immediately backed the scheme when the town hall recently announced its campaign.

The Unesco designation would mean international recognition as well as contributing to understanding and promoting quarrying as a cultural expression, the town hall said.

“But it will also have important repercussions on Macael’s image and its economy internationally,” municipal sources said.


Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

