Vatican: No punishment for those who refuse Covid-19 vaccine.

THE Vatican City State Governorate has issued a statement to clarify its standing on the issue of Covid-19 vaccinations within the Vatican.

It follows on the heels of the Decree of the President of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State No. 398, issued on February 8 on the subject of health emergencies.

That implied ‘no jab, no job’.

But in what has been deemed a backtrack, the statement reads: “The Decree was issued to provide an urgent regulatory response to the primary need to safeguard and guarantee the health and well-being of employees, citizens, and residents of Vatican City State,” reads the statement.

“The presupposition, therefore, is that of protecting the individual employee and the working environment, in the case of the event that a public health emergency could be set off .”

“In particular,” continues the statement, “the provision concerns all the appropriate measures aimed at preventing, tracking, and dealing with unique situations of a public health emergency. At the same time, it lays out all the instruments required for an adequate and proportional response to the health risk.”

It concludes that Covid vaccination should be considered a “tool that is neither sanctioning or punitive in nature in any case”.

