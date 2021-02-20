Valencia Prepares Vaccination Centre For Mass Rollout

VALENCIA prepares vaccination centres in main cities for mass rollout

The president of the Valencia Community, Xi Puig, has mobilised the Counsel to prepare large vaccination centres in the capital cities of the three provinces, as well as Elche, as a mass rollout of Covid-19 jabs is about to get underway.

The vaccination commission is meeting on Saturday, February 20 to establish where exactly the mass vaccine centres will be located, but it has previously been agreed that they will be set up in Valencia, Alicante, Castellon and Elche, the president told Europa Press in an interview yesterday (February 19). A working group was formed at the beginning of February to identify possible locations, such as large car parks or sports centres, and Mr Puig said the Valencian Government is anxious to create mass vaccination centres such as those already in use in the UK and the United States. He also indicated that the three previously established field hospitals in the Community “are sure to be used.”

According to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health, the Valencian Community has already administered 256,111 doses of the coronavirus vaccine and is set to receive an additional 559,020 jabs by the end of March; the president has insisted that if the amount of doses due to arrive comes to fruition, then the rhythm will be set for the spring and summer vaccination plan.

Meanwhile, the Interterritorial Committee is set to meet on Thursday, February 25 to analyse the current Covid data and decide which, if any, restrictions can be relaxed on March 2.

