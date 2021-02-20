UK Quarantine Hotel Guest Goes on Hunger Strike After Staff Lose his Luggage

A GUEST at one of the UK’s quarantine hotels has reportedly gone on hunger strike after airport staff lost his luggage, leaving him with no change of clothes.

According to media reports, the guest went on hunger strike after becoming sick of conditions at the quarantine hotel and trying to escape before being stopped by staff.

Anthony Pium, 30, from east London filmed himself trying to escape from the Radisson Blu Edwardian Hotel by Heathrow Airport before being stopped by staff.

In footage of his failed bid for freedom Pium points a camera at hotel staff and says “if you touch me all of you will be sued.”

He added: “I did not sign the forms so you do not own me,” he says while trying to go outside to “get some air.”

The father of one flew into the UK from Brazil, meaning he must pay £1,750 (€2,023) to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.

Mr Pium told Mail Online that he gave the authorities his bank details but the pay order was declined as he only has £17 (€19.66) in his account.

He said is unhappy with the food he’s been served, which includes a chicken tikka salad.

He complained, “I am on hunger strike,” “I won’t touch any of the food they give me.”

The man also claimed his luggage had been lost at the airport, leaving him without a change of clothes.

He said: “I’m really upset, I’m really frustrated, and I feel like this is changing my view on how the police and the Government help people in this crisis.”

“Now coming back to my own country feels worse than when I was in Brazil.

“They’re trapping me in my room and, to be honest, it’s the worst experience of my life.”

“The luggage should be here in the afternoon (Thursday) but they can’t guarantee it, and in the meantime I have to stay in the same clothes that I’ve travelled on the flight in for 15 hours.

“It’s really embarrassing and unhygienic.”

A spokesperson for the hotel said: “We take our role in assisting the UK government with its hotel quarantine programme very seriously – to help provide a safe and comfortable experience for travellers.”

