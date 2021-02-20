UK Hairdressers ‘May Not Open Until April’

WHILE UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced he has plans to begin easing some Covid restrictions, it seems reopening hairdressers may not be one of them until April.

According to media reports, sources have said the close contact involved in going to the hairdressers may mean those in the UK are unable to open until April.

The sources reportedly said the beauty industry still, “have some time to go,” especially in the cases of treatments, “where contact is inherent.”

Gyms and hospitality are also looking set to have to wait until April to make a return, while outdoor sports, group exercise and care home visits are expected to be allowed next month.

The news comes after it emerged Britain may allow outdoor two-household gatherings by Easter, however social distancing rules that people should keep two metres apart when outside are likely to remain in place for “months”, according to media reports.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab previously told one media outlet that when it came to reopening the UK, “our priority will be schools.”

Infection rates in the UK are currently shrinking by between 3 per cent and 6 per cent each day, allowing the government to begin to ease restrictions.

Meanwhile, last week Boris Johnson hit his target to vaccinate 15 million people in the top four priority groups.

Politicians came out to praise the move after Boris Johnson hit his target to give the vaccine to 15 million people.

Vaccine Minister Nadim Zahawi tweeted: “15,000,000! Amazing team.”

