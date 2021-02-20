UK drivers offered £3,000 in credit to swap their cars for public transport or other ‘green’ options

In an attempt to reduce congestion in the UK’s most built-up areas, a new government initiative will offer drivers up to £3,000 in ‘credits’ if they give up their diesel cars, which they can then use on electric scooters or bikes, as well as different modes of public transport, like busses and taxis.

-- Advertisement --



A two-year trial will begin this spring in Coventry and will be funded as part of the ‘future transport’ initiative run by the government. Those with diesel cars manufactured before 2016 and petrol before 2006 will agree to give up their vehicles for the duration of the trial and be given ‘credits’ instead.

Andy Street, the West Midlands mayor, said: ‘We have a number of candidates lined up in Coventry following a public appeal for volunteers last year and are putting processes in place to allow them to scrap their old cars in exchange for transport credits later this spring.’

However, many people, including AA president Edmund King, are baffled by the timing of the initiative, which comes as many major car manufacturers are reaffirming their commitment to going green. Just two days ago, on February 17, US car giant Ford announced its plan to only sell electric passenger vehicles in Europe by 2030.

Mr King said: ‘The money would probably be better spent on providing electric charging points for those without off-street parking rather than giving mobility credits for services that people will use when they need to or feel safe to.’

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Drivers Offered £3,000 To Trade Cars For Public Transport”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.