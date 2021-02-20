Two men charged with murder following fatal stabbing in Croydon

Two men charged with murder following fatal stabbing in Croydon
VICTIM: Lavaun Witter. CREDIT: Twitter

Two men charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Croydon.

LAVAUN Witter, 22, died after being fatally wounded and a 16-year-old male was seriously injured.

Tyreece Riggon, 20, and Julian Russell, 22, both from Croydon, were charged with the murder of Lavaun, the wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm of a 16-year-old male, and possession of a bladed article on Friday, February 19.

They were both remanded in custody and will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court later today, Saturday, 20 February.


Police were called to a residential address in Wisbeach Road just after 8pm on Friday, February 5.

Officers, along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, found Lavaun suffering a stab injury.


Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.10pm.

The teenager stabbed during the same incident was taken to hospital where his injuries were found to be serious but non-life-threatening.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the events and believe further suspects may still be outstanding.

They continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone who has information that could help their investigation to come forward by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC using the reference CAD7236/05FEB.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Two men charged with murder following fatal stabbing in Croydon".





