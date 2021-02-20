Tribute to biker killed during ‘bucket list’ charity ride

Tribute to biker killed during a ‘bucket list’ charity ride.

MOTORCYCLIST Mark Hulme, from Bishopston, Bristol, was taking part in a charity bike ride when he was involved in a fatal collision on the B3134.

His Harley Davidson motorbike was involved in a crash with a Citroen Xsara near Charterhouse-on-Mendip.

The 68-year-old was part of a group that had volunteered to escort a terminally ill elderly lady who wanted to ride on a Harley as part of her ‘bucket list’.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and sadly died on November 11, seven days after the crash.

Mark, 68, leaves behind his long-term partner Julie, his two daughters Jessica and Gemma, and a large loving extended family.

His family said: “Mark was such a thoroughly lovely, good person.

“This was typical of Mark who was always helping and thinking of others above himself.

“He will be missed terribly by all who knew him.”

