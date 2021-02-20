Touching moment grandson ‘visits’ lonely grandma goes viral.

Álvaro Carillo, 21, who lives in Rincon de la Victoria had not seen his grandmother, who lives in the centre of Malaga, for a year due to the pandemic.

And when he received a heartbreaking letter about how 83-year-old Carmen was feeling, he decided to do something about, without breaching Covid regulations.

“I had not seen my grandmother for almost a year. Today she wrote me very sad, half an hour later I called her, I told her to open the door and I sat five meters from her. I saw joy in her eyes and it made me very happy,” he wrote on Twitter.

He shared a touching photograph of the two of them metres apart on social media and within days the post had gone viral.

It has already been ‘loved’ by more than 45,000 times, retweeted almost 4,000 times and received 350-plus comments.

Before confinement measures were imposed due to the pandemic, Álvaro, who is studying advertising at the University of Malaga, spent a lot of time at his grandmother’s house, and being apart for such a long period of time has obviously been extremely hard for both of them.

