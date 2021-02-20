Torre del Mar rejects education plans to slash 50 per cent of places for 3-year-olds.

THE Education Delegation plans to close one of the two units for this age group in the municipality, so that for 2021-2020 academic year just 25 places for three-year-olds, instead of the 50 offered in previous years.

-- Advertisement --



However, Torre del Mar educational centre has responded in writing, both to the Delegate of Education and to the head of Planning, rejecting the decision to “eliminate one of the Early Childhood Education classes”.

The educational community fears there will be cuts in other units, and that the closure of a class would place the centre in a situation of “comparative injury with respect to the rest of the centres in the town”.

In addition, it is concerned that “this situation proposed for next year makes us start from a position of inequality and that the low birth rate, a reason alleged by the Delegation, is not synonymous with a lower demand”.

The educational community, the AMPA Mainake, and the Torre del Mar Mayor’s Office believe the opposite will actually occur “as has happened in previous years when there has been an increase in enrollments”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Torre del Mar rejects education plans to slash 50% of places for 3-year-olds”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.