NEITHER the State, the Junta de Andalucia nor Carboneras town hall need to compensate El Algarrobico promoters Azata del Sol.

The National High Court in Madrid ruled that the economic losses suffered by Azata del Sol, who wanted €70 million damages, could not be attributed to the Administration.

-- Advertisement --



The illegally-built hotel in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park with its 20 storeys and 411 rooms was constructed on the seafront, infringing Spain’s coastal laws by invading the State-owned maritime strip.

The promoters maintained that the State moved the goalposts by establishing the maritime strip 100 metres from the high tide mark after Azata del Sol obtained the necessary permits in the 1980s. At that time, the maritime strip was set at 50 metres from the shore and the Cabo de Gata-Nijar had not yet been created, they argued.

Construction began in 2003 but was halted in 2005 when El Algarrobico was 94 per cent built, heralding more than 20 lawsuits that have included appeals and counter-appeals.

Meanwhile, Andalucia’s 2021 Budget included an allocation to finance the first stages of demolition, which the regional president Juanma Moreno described as another measure in the Junta’s Revolucion Verde (Green Revolution).

“This is a political and moral commitment to future generations and a tangible example of real change in environmental policies,” Moreno said.

Greenpeace is currently reserving its judgement, the environmentalist organisation said, and is waiting to see if this is “greenwashing” on the Junta’s part.

But not only the environment will benefit from the El Algarrobico’s demolition, as this will create around 400 new jobs, a Greenpeace study predicted in 2012.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Three Administrations save €70 million.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.