Thief Targets Same Malaga Pharmacy Three Times

A THIEF has targeted the same Malaga pharmacy three times, making off with nearly €900 of cosmetics.

Police are now investigating after the Malaga pharmacy reported the same thief had robbed their store three times.

The crime spree began in December last year when security cameras show the man walking into the Ciudad Jardin pharmacy, heading straight towards the cosmetics and beginning to pick up items.

A customer reportedly saw what the man was doing but he ran away, with staff unable to keep up, and made away with €168 worth of products.

The pharmacy reports the events and offered a description of the suspect to police, saying he was of medium height, with dark hair but that his face was hidden behind a Covid mask.

The thief struck again the next day, putting €290 of products under his clothes.

Finally, the man targeted the pharmacy again earlier this month when he stole a further €420 of.

While checking security footage, staff were able to identify the man as the perpetrator of the two previous crimes.

The robberies have been reported to the National Police, whose officers have opened an investigation to arrest the offender. They have the recordings of the security cameras, as well as the description of the suspect they reportedly hope to make an arrest thanks to the investigations.

It is not the first time the pharmacy has been targeted. Two other women had previously been ordered not to enter the pharmacy after a judge found they had stolen items and hid them under their clothes.

Meanwhile, police say another man stole an item while he was waiting for staff to attend him.

