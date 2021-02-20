The Secret’s Out! – Amanda Holden Bags Big Money-Deal To Front BBC Dating Show



AMANDA HOLDEN is being tipped to be TV’s new Cilla Black as it has been revealed she will front a new BBC dating show. It is understood producers have also assured her she will still be part of it despite her recent lockdown breach shame

-- Advertisement --



TV insiders are already prediciting she could be the new Cilla Black, who famously fronted the iconic show Blind Date from 1985 through to 2003. One said: “Execs are thrilled to have Amanda on board. She is perfect for a dating show because she has a great sense of humour. Everyone working on the show thinks she has the potential to be just like Cilla was years ago on Blind Date. There’s a lot of excitement about this.”

The new show will be kicking off 30 years after Amanda appeared as a contestant on Blind Date herself.

Cilla Black died at her home in Spain in 2015, aged 72. Spanish police reported that the hugely popular star passed away on Sunday (August 2) at her home in Estepona on the Costa del Sol.

Her career spanned more than 50 years, from huge hits in the 60s with Anyone Who Had a Heart, and Alfie, to a staple of Saturday night prime time TV in the 80s and 90s, presenting Surprise, Surprise and Blind Date.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Secret’s Out! – Amanda Holden Bags Big Money-Deal To Front BBC Dating Show”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.