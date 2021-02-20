Teen Arrested For Gagging His Puppy With A Sock

TEEN arrested for locking up his puppy and gagging him with a sock

The Guardia Civil in Altea have arrested a 19-year-old man for alleged crimes of animal abuse after a neighbour posted distressing photos of his two-month-old mixed breed puppy on social media. When officials contacted the neighbour, she said that the accused wrapped a sock and elastic bands around the young dog’s snout to keep him from barking, while tying him to a crate and leaving him locked in a room in an apartment in the centre of Altea.

Local agents worked with the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) to rescue the puppy in January, who had to be rushed to a vet and undergo emergency surgery to save his life. According to the official statement of the Guardia Civil, the veterinary surgeon reported that the young pup “had a very serious infection that put his life in danger.”

The Guardia Civil arrested the young man for the crime of mistreating a domestic animal, and he has been released on bail pending a court hearing.

In the meantime, it’s a happy ending for the little puppy, who was adopted by the woman who reported his mistreatment in the first place. Now christened Bruno, the pup is receiving ongoing treatment for “the serious injuries suffered” but is recovering well in his new home, according to the Guardia Civil.

