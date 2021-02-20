Teen Arrested For Gagging His Puppy With A Sock

By
Sarah Keane
-
0
Teen Arrested For Gagging His Puppy With A Sock
Teen Arrested For Gagging His Puppy With A Sock Image Credit: Guardia Civil

TEEN arrested for locking up his puppy and gagging him with a sock

The Guardia Civil in Altea have arrested a 19-year-old man for alleged crimes of animal abuse after a neighbour posted distressing photos of his two-month-old mixed breed puppy on social media. When officials contacted the neighbour, she said that the accused wrapped a sock and elastic bands around the young dog’s snout to keep him from barking, while tying him to a crate and leaving him locked in a room in an apartment in the centre of Altea.

-- Advertisement --

Local agents worked with the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) to rescue the puppy in January, who had to be rushed to a vet and undergo emergency surgery to save his life. According to the official statement of the Guardia Civil, the veterinary surgeon reported that the young pup “had a very serious infection that put his life in danger.”

The Guardia Civil arrested the young man for the crime of mistreating a domestic animal, and he has been released on bail pending a court hearing.


In the meantime, it’s a happy ending for the little puppy, who was adopted by the woman who reported his mistreatment in the first place. Now christened Bruno, the pup is receiving ongoing treatment for “the serious injuries suffered” but is recovering well in his new home, according to the Guardia Civil.

________________________________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Teen Arrested For Gagging His Puppy With A Sock”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleScientists Clone The First U.S. Endangered Species
Sarah Keane
Sarah Keane
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Former teacher and health services manager with a Degree in English, Sarah moved to Spain from Southern Ireland with her husband, who runs his own car rental business, in 2019. She is now enjoying a completely different pace and quality of life on the Costa Blanca South, with wonderful Spanish and expat friends in Cabo Roig. Sarah began working with Euro Weekly News in 2020 and loves nothing more than bringing all the latest national and international news to her local community.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here