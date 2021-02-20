SUPERIOR COURT denies bid to reopen Valencian hospitality before the end of restrictions

The Castellon Hospitality Association (Ashocas) brought forward a bid to reverse the closure of bars and restaurants in the Valencian Community, but this was rejected by judges at the Valencia Superior Court of Justice (TSJCV) on Friday, February 19. Ashocas legal team argued for the immediate reopening of the hospitality sector; however, the ruling determined that the closure order, which has been in place since the middle of January, is “an effective measure to combat the community transmission of the coronavirus” and that opening bars and restaurants before the current restrictions are re-evaluated would constitute a “serious disturbance of public interest.”

-- Advertisement --



According to the court, “when the level of virus circulation is very high, the way to prevent a large number of deaths and an excess of hospitalisations is to adopt more energetic measures based on minimising social interaction as much as possible.”

For his part, the president of the regional government, Ximo Puig, has been unwavering in his decision that no changes will be made to the ongoing Covid safety measures until the next meeting of the Interterritorial Committee, set to be held on Thursday, February 25. The president has said that the experts will examine the data and if the number of Covid infections continues to decline in the next few days they will look at relaxing restrictions, which would most likely include a gradual reopening of the hospitality and leisure industries on March 2.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Superior Court Denies Bid To Reopen Valencian Hospitality”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.