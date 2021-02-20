Spain One Of The World’s Forerunners In Second Vaccinations

SPAIN is now one of the world’s forerunners in administering the second Covid vaccination

With only five other countries across the globe having fully immunised more people, Spain has established itself as one of the forerunners in administering the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Israel, which is setting the pace for the rest, is in the lead with almost a third of its population fully vaccinated against Covid already. Next comes the US with 4.83 per cent, followed very closely by Denmark, Serbia and Romania, according to the figures published by Our World In Data at Oxford University.

However, experts have warned that there is a downside to prioritising the administration of the second vaccine. Since countless studies have shown that just one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab, for instance, provides effective immunity against the virus, every subsequent dose administered prevents someone from receiving the first jab. It could be argued, therefore, that it would be wiser to increase the time between vaccines in order to immunise more people in less time.

Science now seems to be backing the idea that the jabs should be spaced further apart, something which the rest of the world scoffed at when the UK first proposed it. However, Amós García Rojas, president of the Spanish Society of Vaccination, has argued that even though recommendations are changing all the time, Spain is currently administering the vaccinations according to the manufacturers’ guidelines and will continue to do so unless advised otherwise.

Spain has now administered the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine to 2.45 per cent of the population.

