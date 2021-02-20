Ryan Shawcross Terminates Stoke City Contract To Join Beckham’s Inter Miami

RYAN SHAWCROSS Terminates Stoke City Contract To Join David Beckham’s Inter Miami team



Stoke City captain, the 33-year-old Ryan Shawcross will leave the club after 14 years and cross the Atlantic to play in the MLS, signing for David Beckham’s Inter Miami team on a free transfer, as reported by Sun Sport.

Shawcross, aged 33, plays in central defence and is a former Manchester United player, was already out of contract but tore up his deal early with Stoke so that he could leave, and link up with Phil Neville who is the new manager at Inter Miami, ready for pre-season training which starts on February 22.

He will join up with other new recruits, top stars Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi, hoping to elevate Beckham’s team from the last season’s 10th place in the Eastern Conference division.

Tony Scholes, Stoke City’s chief executive said of Shawcross’s departure, “Ryan’s contribution to the club over the last 14 years simply cannot be overestimated. His outstanding leadership and the consistency of his displays made him a talismanic figure for us”.

He continued, “He has been an outstanding role model, both on and off the pitch, and the way he applied himself in training and matches epitomised the city of Stoke-on-Trent, hard-working, committed and loyal”.

Adding, “He feels the time is right to explore new opportunities and leaves with our very best wishes. I would like to take this opportunity to wish Ryan, his wife Kath and their family every success for the future, they will always be welcome at the bet365 Stadium”.

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill commented, “It’s very rare these days for a player to stay at one club for 14 years. I’m sure Ryan has had opportunities to go elsewhere down the years but he clearly felt settled and valued here”.

