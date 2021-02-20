Relatives in shock after niches desecrated in cemetery

SEVEN niches in the cemetery in Castiñeiras, Ribeira, were desecrated and bones were stolen.

A local woman found niches open and the coffins thrown on the ground when she arrived at the cemetery. Some of them were open and the bodies inside were visible.

It is thought that the damage was done in the early hours of Monday morning. It was reported in the local press that valuable items may have been taken from coffins and as well as some of the remains.

The woman alerted the authorities, and both the Local and the National Police arrived, cordoned off the area and would not allow anyone in.

It seems that one of the desecrated niches is that of a person whose remains were placed inside just the previous week and the casket may have been thought to contain something valuable, although their relatives deny this.

When the police started letting people in again, they all wanted to know if the niches of their relatives had been affected. The police announced the names on the niches which had been desecrated and some people were able to leave knowing that they were not affected.

Some other damage was caused at the cemetery, such of the door to the office being broken.

Locals do not understand how anybody could have committed such an act of disrespect against the dead. The news caused outrage on social media and there were many messages of disbelief and fury. The forensic team is investigating the crime and have said that the niches were in no way related to each other. They have also reported that the warehouse at the cemetery was also broken into.

The caskets have since been repaired and replaced in the niches which have been resealed.

