Real Madrid negotiates €150M deal with Saudi Arabia group over sponsorship of the women’s team.

IT appears Real Madrid is talking to Saudi Arabia to close several deals which could see the construction of a Los Blancos-themed entertainment venue overseas.

But the main talking point is negotiations surrounding the women’s team which would involve a 10-year partnership.

Qiddiya, the Saudi Arabian group with which the club wants to commit itself, is reportedly asking for “a continuous dedication of the club’s ambassadors and a minimum of four players from the men’s team”.

In this way, Qiddiya aims to be the driving force behind women’s sport in its country through a partnership with Real Madrid.

The image of the Real Madrid players with the sponsorship would be a great incentive for girls to take up the sport, it believes.

According to The Times, these deals would include the construction of a Real Madrid-themed entertainment centre in the city of Qiddiya.

It would include a museum, merchandising shops, Real Madrid-related activities.

The pandemic caused by the coronavirus has led to a severe economic crisis, to the extent that clubs have to look for other ways to raise revenue.

Faced with the lack of spectators, Real Madrid has on several occasions considered reducing the players’ wages by a percentage to alleviate the impact of the health crisis.

