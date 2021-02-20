PRISON union requests that all staff be vaccinated simultaneously regardless of their age

The prison union in Alicante ACAIP has made a request to the government that all staff working in prisons across the province be vaccinated at the same time, regardless of their age, so that the workforce in the penitentiaries can be fully immunised as quickly as possible. ACAIP has highlighted the fact that although prison workers are included in the priority group for the AstraZeneca vaccine, this jab is not being used on anyone over the age of 55, which accounts for a huge number of their staff.

ACAIP-UGT union spokesperson Joaquín Leiva said that a third of all the Penitentiary Institution workers in the province of Alicante are over the age of 55, and this vaccine strategy will leave them incredibly vulnerable to coronavirus. Prisons throughout the country have proven to be hotbeds of infection in recent months, and the union has argued that the only way to protect staff is to administer either the Pfizer or Moderna jab to its older staff at the same time as everyone else.

The spokesperson reminded officials that very recently, a major Covid outbreak at the Villena penitentiary resulted in the infection of 88 inmates and 25 staff.

ACAIP-UGT added that prison workers are considered essential employees that throughout the pandemic have been doing an impeccable job to prevent the spread of the virus within prisons.

