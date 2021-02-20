Princess Eugenie And Jack Brooksbank Name Their First Child.

PRINCESS EUGENIE and her husband Jack Brooksbank have now confirmed the name of their son, who was born last weekend, a spokesman from Buckingham Palace has said. The couple have chosen to name their baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The couple welcomed their baby boy into the world, who weighed 8lbs 1oz, just before 9 am on Tuesday, February 9. The new royal baby is the Queen’s ninth great-grandchild and she and Prince Philip are said to be “delighted”.

Eugenie gave birth at The Portland Hospital in London with Jack by her side. Bookies were convinced the couple would pick the name Arthur, with the odds at 5/1, followed by James at 6/1 and Frederick, Edward and Albert are all chalked up at 8/1 apiece.

Buckingham Palace shared news of the birth in an official statement, and Eugenie also shared a black and white photo on social media.

A number of royal statements and important updates have also been made in the past week since Eugenie, 30, and Jack welcomed their baby boy, which could be another reason why the thoughtful couple are choosing to delay their announcement – over timings.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have just confirmed their pregnancy news, will not return to royal duties. The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the couple will be returned to the Queen, before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.

Prince Harry is said to be devastated by the news, others are not surprised the queen took the step after Harry and Meghan agreed to take part in an upcoming Oprah Winfrey ‘Nothing off limits’ interview.

