Prince Charles To ‘Stay On In London’ After Visiting Prince Philip In Hospital.

PRINCE CHARLES will stay on in London following a hospital visit to see his father Prince Philip, it has been reported. Charles could be seen visibly moved and had tears in his eyes after the visit.

Today is Philip’s fifth day in the private facility in London and comes as the fallout from the news about Harry and Meghan’s departure from working royal life continues. He is understood to have been aware of the announcement on Harry and Meghan was released yesterday.

The Duke of Edinburgh had been expected to be discharged after a few days but is now expected to remain in the hospital for observation and rest’ throughout the weekend and into next week. Charles was pictured arriving at the hospital that is currently only considering visitors in ‘exceptional circumstances’ due to the Covid pandemic.

It is understood Prince Charles made the 100-mile journey from his home in Highgrove, Gloucestershire, to the hospital in central London. Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the hospital visit. Charles and his security team arrived at the back entrance to the hospital.

The hospital’s website states: “To protect our patients we need to limit visitors to our hospital. “We recommend virtual visits where possible. Visitors will only be considered in exceptional circumstances, where one visitor will be permitted to visit. No children will be permitted to visit.

“The health, safety and well-being of our patients, family, carers and staff remain our absolute priority. Permission for visiting must be discussed directly with Matron’s Office, and would be allowed under the following circumstances:

“One regular carer will be allowed for patients with additional needs e.g. dementia, learning disabilities. They will be swabbed to allow them to continue with caring commitments. For patients receiving end of life care.”

