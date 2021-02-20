Over 80s vaccine roll-out sees 150 elderly in Almuñecar get the jab.

The town’s health centre courtyard was busy from early morning as the elderly and their families waited patiently in the ambulance parking area which was specially adapted as a ‘waiting room’ with greater access and security.

“Those who received the vaccine were called by the Andalucian Health Service and control was maintained throughout,” said the council.

“Not only was it recorded thoroughly, but checks such as whether the flu shot had been administered, for example, were also made.

“Before receiving the Pfizer / BionTech injection, the identity of each person was ratified among the nurses themselves.”

Before leaving the area, all of the recipients or their guardians were given a date and time to receive the second dose, currently set for March 11.

Mayor of Almuñecar, Trinidad Herrera, on behalf of the Health Delegation of the Board and the local authority, said: “We will provide all of the support necessary to facilitate this vaccination task program.”

The next phase of vaccination is expected to include residents aged over 80-years-old in Jete, Otivar, and Lentegi.

