Nursing assistant on trial for shaking elderly patient in nursing home

A NURSING assistant is facing nine months in prison for shaking a woman in a nursing home.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Asturias is asking for nine months in prison and 18 months disqualification for a nursing assistant accused of shaking a woman at a nursing home in Oviedo. She is charged with a crime of mistreatment.

The prosecution maintains that on March 10, 2019, at around 8pm, the accused, who is a nursing assistant in Oviedo and has lived with the victim for several years, went to put the victim, whose care she was in charge of, to bed after dinner.

The woman said it was too early and refused to go to bed, and the accused responded by grabbing her by the arm and shaking her against the wheelchair she uses. The woman sustained bruises to her arm.

The Prosecutor’s Office considers that her actions constitute a crime of mistreatment as described in article 153.2 and 3 of the Penal Code and requests that the accused be sentenced to nine months in prison and special disqualification for exercising any profession related to the assistance and care of the elderly for 18 months.

She could also be banned from coming within 300 metres of the victim or communicating with her for two years.

The accused could be sentenced to compensate the victim with €60 plus interests.

