EXCITING job opportunity as there is a new vacancy in the Queen’s household

Fancy a change in career? The exciting role promises an impressive working environment and a chance to brush shoulders with royalty on a daily basis. If that sounds like the job for you then you may want to check out LinkedIn, where Queen Elizabeth II has posted an advert looking for a new housekeeping assistant to work at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and the other royal residences.

The job will net the successful candidate £19,000 pounds per year, 33 holiday days and swanky accommodation at the Palace.

The job description says: ‘You’ll join our team of housekeeping professionals; learning on-the-job while you work alongside them to upkeep, clean and care for interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best.

‘The variety of work will inspire and challenge you, but we’ll be with you every step of the way. ‘You’ll be assigned a mentor who will support you throughout your apprenticeship, and will make sure you have opportunities to put your learning into practice.’

The royal household is looking for someone who is ‘practically minded, with great attention to detail’ and someone who ‘takes pride in their work’ and aims for the ‘highest standards’.

In return, the new staff member will embark on 13-month training programme, leading to an apprenticeship; once the apprenticeship is completed, the candidate will become a permanent member of the Queen’s staff team.

