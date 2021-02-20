NERJA Council has announced it will provide space for the Spanish Red Cross.

The council said the Red Cross in Nerja would be given new premises to “allow many needy families to benefit from their projects and programmes.”

The Red Cross have said they are pleased with the news, after it was decided that the organisation would be moved to the ground floor of Nerja town hall.

The news was announced by Nerja’s mayor, Jose Alberto Armijo, who has held a working meeting with the Provincial Secretary, Rafael Rodriguez, and the Red Cross coordinator, Samuel Linares, alongside Councillor for Social Services , Daniel Rivas, regional president, Eduardo Recio, and volunteer manager, Antonio Santana.

Mayor Armijo said the move “will allow many needy families in our town to benefit from the projects and programs that the humanitarian entity carries out.”

He also confirmed the council would continue helping the organisation.

The representatives of the organisation showed their satisfaction with the location of what will be their new headquarters in, saying it was the most suitable place due to its central location in the municipality, which will help them with their work.

Once the move has been approved by the provincial president and the request is formalised at the council the procedure for the transfer of the premises will.

While the meeting was being held in Nerja, the regional President also proposed the appointment of Damian Toboso as a local delegate to promote the group.

