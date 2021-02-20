New Campervan Tourism Area

THE Mayor of Torrenueva Costa has announced plans for a campervan tourism area.

The politician said he has received a formal request to create the campervan tourism area and he approves of the idea.

Mayor Placido Lara said the council had received the request to create the parking area on private land and that he believes the Environmental Department at the Junta de Andalucia is likely to allow it. Mr Lara said he believes the park may be ready for summer.

The news comes after police in Almuñecar were forced to break up an illegal camping site at Playa Barranco de Enmedio.

The council said they have now installed a barrier to prevent campervans from parking at the Almuñecar beach after being forced to break up an illegal camping site.

Security Councillor Francisco Robles Rivas said: “The initiative began last week with the order to evict the vehicles and people camped there, involving several patrols from both the Guardia Civil and the Police participated. After identifying those staying there, a cleaning company was notified to proceed to clear the camping area, as well as to deposit stones that prevented access.”

He added that members of the Local Police and Guardia Civil had been forced to step in to evict more campers, “because they had proceeded to remove the stones, so we have opted, with the permission of the council department, to install wooden bollards with chains that prevents vehicles from entering the beach.”

Earlier this month eight police vehicles arrived on Playa Barranco de Enmedio at around 11am, breaking up a large traveller camp there.

Officers reportedly began asking owners of the roughly 30 campervans and other vehicles there to step outside, before sniffer dogs were used to search both the people and the vehicles for drugs.

