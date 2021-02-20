Naomi Osaka wins the Australian Open

Tara Rippin
Naomi Osaka wins the Australian Open
Naomi Osaka wins the Australian Open after beating American Jennifer Brady in the final.

Japan’s Osaka, 23, has powered her way to her fourth Grand Slam title after racing to a 6-4 6-3 victory in Melbourne in just under an hour and a half.

It was the first time a significant crowd has been treated to such a spectacle since last year’s Australian Open with exceptional shots from both players.

Although Brady, in her first Grand Slam final, paid for some mistakes as Osaka took advantage and took the first set.


Third seed Osaka grabbed control from that point and sped 4-0 ahead in the second set before securing victory.

Osaka has not conceded a game since February 2020 and has now won two Australian Open titles after also winning at Melbourne Park two years ago.


She also conquered at the US Open in 2018 and 2020.

As she lifted the Daphne Akhurst Trophy today, she said: “IT feels incredible to have fans, I played the last Grand Slam without fans, to have this energy means a lot.”

She added: “I feel like playing a Grand Slam is a privilege.”

