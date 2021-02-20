MORE Than Two Million Brits Lost Flight Money Due To Covid Rules says a Which? report



A recent survey by watchdog Which? has estimated that in the past 12 months, 2.3million holidaymakers are out of pocket over flights they could not take due to the coronavirus restrictions.

They had all booked flights that were not cancelled, but, restrictions meant that 49 per cent of the people Which? spoke to telling them they were unable to take the flight because of national or regional restrictions, and as a result, airlines are claiming they are not due any refunds.

Which? Travel spokesman, Rory Boland, said, “With non-essential travel currently illegal, airlines must play their part in protecting public health by ensuring no-one is left out of pocket for abiding by the law and not travelling. All airlines should allow passengers the option to cancel for a full refund, as well as fee-free rebooking options, while these restrictions remain in place”.

Ryanair told Which? that any passengers who book non-refundable flights are not entitled to refunds if they choose not to travel on flights that have operated, and it is reported that the Competition and Markets Authority is probing if airlines flouted consumer rights.

