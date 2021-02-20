More earth tremors for Almeria province

MADRID HEADQUARTERS: Spain’s Instituto Geografico Nacional measures all seismic movement Photo credit: Luis Garcia

ALMERIA province has continued to register mild earth tremors.

Unlike recent seismic movements, these were not recorded in the Levante or Almanzora areas but occurred in Almeria City, Enix and Balanegra.

The Almeria 2.1 magnitude tremor, six kilometres below the surface and registered at 4.33am, was barely noticeable and caused no material damage.

Earlier that night the Instituto Geografico Nacional (IGN) registered a 1.6 magnitude tremor that was not felt by residents, while Balanegra’s population was similarly unaware of the 2.0 movement eight kilometres below the town at 8.07am.


