Migrants Speak out after 400 Left Homeless in Huelva Fire

A GROUP of migrants have spoken out after 400 people have been left homeless after a fire broke out in Huelva.

The group of migrants affected by the fire in a community for seasonal workers in Huelva have spoken out, saying, “we have lost everything, but before we had nothing either.”

One man, Malian Dijbril Samake, told one publication: “I was sleeping and the fire was almost in my house. A friend came running and woke me up. I was able to go out, but I didn’t take anything with me.”

The fire broke out at around 6am on Friday in Palos de Frontera, possibly caused by an argument between two neighbours or from a spark while cooking, according to the town’s mayor Carmelo Romero.

One woman who wanted to remain anonymous said: “We have lost everything, but before we had nothing either. We come temporarily to work the strawberries and they exploit us. I work for five months and on my payroll they pay me for three. And now everything burns. This is problem after problem.”

Borthers Mohamed Mbye, 21, and Mustafa Mbye, 34, claimed they had nowhere to sleep, saying, “we will lie down here,” adding, “where are we going? We do not have anything.”

Meanwhile, Brahim, 56, told one publication: “We blacks are not worth anything.”

Mayor Romero said: “Illegal immigration comes under the jurisdiction of the state and it is the central government that must eradicate” it.

