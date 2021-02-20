MARILYN MANSON Under Investigation For Domestic Violence between 2009 and 2011



Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department, which provides police services to West Hollywood, has confirmed that 52-year-old musician Marilyn Manson is under investigation on charges of incidents involving suspected domestic violence a decade ago, but gave no further specific details.

A spokesman for the department said, “The Los Angeles County sheriff’s department, special victims bureau is investigating allegations of domestic violence involving Mr Brian Warner also known as ‘Marilyn Manson’, who works in the music industry. The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood”.

This statement comes just three weeks after Evan Rachel Wood, the ‘Westworld’ actress had publicly accused Manson, her ex-fiance, of sexual and other physical abuse, claiming that during their relationship she had been ‘manipulated into submission’.

Miss Wood, aged 33, was 19 when she had a relationship with Manson, and had spoken about being abused in a relationship originally but had not named her abuser, but then went public on Instagram, saying, “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years”.

Manson replied the same day on Instagram, “Obviously my art and life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth”.

