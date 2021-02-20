Man Threatens Wife With Shotgun Before Shooting Himself

MAN threatens his wife with a shotgun before barricading himself in his house and shooting himself

Local Police in Spain’s Basque Country were called to a tragic event on Friday, February 19 when a man who had barricaded himself into his home reportedly took his own life. Sources from the Department of Security reported that they responded to a call from the victim’s distressed wife at around 7pm on Friday evening, who claimed that her husband had sent her a video message where he was brandishing a shotgun and threatening to shoot her.

According to Spanish daily Efe, the man then barricaded himself into a building on Calle Portal de Foronda in the Alava capital, and a single shot was heard coming from the apartment. Agents from the Ertzaintza Intervention Unit arrived on the scene shortly before midnight and tried talking to the man from outside, but were forced to enter the apartment when they received no reply.

Sadly, when officials entered the home, they found the man dead inside, having suffered from a gunshot wound which appeared to have been self-inflicted.

The victim’s body was removed from the premises by the local judicial service and a post-mortem will be carried out, but police are not currently looking for any other suspects in the man’s death.

