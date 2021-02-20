Man Arrested in UK Reservoir Murder Investigation

POLICE in the UK have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found in a reservoir.

Officers have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with their reservoir murder investigation after a body was found earlier this week.

According to police, a man in his 30s was found dead in the water at Drift Reservoir near Penzance.

They have since arrested a 50-year-old man “with links to Cornwall” on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to Drift Reservoir near Penzance at 4pm on Thursday and found a man in his 30s with a suspected stab wound.

He was confirmed dead at the scene, with inquiries ongoing to identify the man and inform his next of kin.

Detective Inspector Steve Hambly, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “We’re in the early stages of our investigation to establish the circumstances that led to the death of this man.

“Scene guards remain in place at locations in St Ives and Penzance whilst officers continue enquiries, and these are expected to remain in place over the weekend.”

The police have also asked for any members of the public who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area of Drift Reservoir or Lelant between Monday and Thursday to come forward.

The Detective Inspector said: “I’m keen to hear from any members of the public who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area of Drift Reservoir or Lelant through the period between Monday, February 15 and Thursday, February 18.”

