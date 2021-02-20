Man and woman bailed as probe into ‘unexplained death’ of boy, 9, continues

Man and woman bailed as probe into ‘unexplained death’ of a boy, 9, continues.

A 33-YEAR-OLD woman arrested on suspected child neglect and a 39-year-old man held on suspicion of murder have been bailed until March 19.

The nine-year-old boy sadly died on February 18, and the cause of his death is not yet known.

“We are continuing to treat this as an unexplained death and are supporting the victim’s family at this time and would ask they are given privacy during this tragic event,” said West Mercia Police.

On the afternoon of February 18, police were called to an address in Vadhon Drive, in Copcut, Droitwich.

The young boy was taken to hospital, in a critical condition, where he died.

DI Ed Slough, said: “This is a tragic incident that has seen a young boy lose his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time.

“We are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances (of his death).”

“We are aware of comments in the media and social media relating this to a stabbing, we would like to clear this up and say there were no stab wounds found on the young boy.”

He continued: “The death of a child this age can have a huge impact on his family and his friends. We are supporting his family with specially trained officers, and if any of his friends or young people in the area are affected by this unfortunate death please seek out support from specialist child bereavement charities such as https://www.childbereavementuk.org/”

