MAJORCA And Ibiza Pushing To Be Allowed To Welcome Brits This Summer with a vaccine passport trial scheme



The regional governors of the popular Spanish holiday islands of Majorca and Ibiza were reportedly involved in meetings with Maria Reyes Maroto, the Spanish Tourism Minister, in Madrid yesterday (Friday 19), during which they asked her to allow a pilot scheme to be trialled this Summer, to get British holidaymakers back to the islands.

Just last week, Spain’s Secretary of State for Tourism, Francisco Valdes, said, “The UK is among the countries with the highest vaccination rates in the world and we aim to have at least 70 per cent of our adult population immune by summer, so, I’d say to British people, ‘Keep open your expectations regarding holidays in Spain. We’re looking forward to welcoming you again'”.

Iago Negueruela, the islands’ tourism minister also attended the meeting in Madrid, along with Francina Armengol, the region’s president, and he said today (Saturday 20), “We have offered to become one of the first parts of Spain where the vaccine passport is trialled”.

He added, “We showed with last year’s pilot that we can work effectively and the Spanish government’s response to our proposal was very positive. We will focus our efforts from now on in becoming a lead region in the implementation of immunity certificates to facilitate mobility”.

