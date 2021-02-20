Lottery Win Comes to Benajarafe

THE first prize in Spain’s National Lottery has been won by a resident of Benajarafe.

The lottery winner has won €600,000 in the Malaga town of Benajarafe after buying the ticket at an officer on the Almeria road towards Velez Malaga.

Meanwhile, earlier this month police in have arrested a man on suspicion of the theft of hundreds of lottery tickets.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man was arrested for the theft after he was allegedly caught by the Guardia Civil as he broke into a building to steal 370 ONCE lottery tickets.

The suspected burglar is said to have scaled the front of a building in order to gain access to a flat and steal the tickets. According to media reports, the same man had been arrested the week before for allegedly gaining access to a roof terrace to enter a top floor flat via a balcony window at a building on Paseo del Altillo.

The tickets were allegedly stolen in the early hours of the morning after the man broke into the flat, and stolen a mobile phone and a bag belonging to a lottery vendor which contained money and 370 lottery tickets.

After the crime was reported, officers from the Guardia Civil went to the town’s ONCE lottery vendors to find out if anyone had asked them about the numbers found on the stolen tickets.

After speaking to several sellers, police were able to identify a 26-year-old accomplice who had reportedly done to two different lottery kiosks with 80 tickets to check if he had won any prizes.

One of the vendors was able to give police a description of the accomplice, who police later identified and arrested. The man later confessed and police were then able to identify and arrest the alleged burglar too.

